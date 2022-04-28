ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
US joins 55 nations to set new global rules for the internet

28 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States and 55 other nations on Thursday signed a political commitment to push rules for the internet that are underpinned by democratic values, at a time when the U.S. has accused Russia of wielding internet disruptions as a part of its escalating attacks on Ukraine.

The commitment, called the “Declaration for the Future of the Internet” - the first such effort of its kind – protects human rights, promotes free flow of information, protects the privacy of users, and sets rules for a growing global digital economy among steps to counter what two Biden administration officials called a “dangerous new model” of internet policy from countries such as Russia and China.

The United States is witnessing a global trend of rising digital authoritarianism, with countries such as Russia having acted to repress freedom of expression, censor independent news sites, interfere with elections, promote disinformation, and deny their citizens other human rights, the officials said.

Internet outages in French cities after cable ‘attacks’

“Look at what…Russia is doing, some of the steps China is taking, and I think we see this as a response to these kind of ‘splinternet’ tendencies by a number of authoritarian countries around the world,” one of the officials said, referring to a characterization of the internet as splintering and dividing due to various factors, such as politics.

Since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has launched cyberattacks, including hacking into a satellite internet provider’s network at the beginning of the invasion. The administration officials said the new effort is not an attempt to address cyber warfare.

The declaration is a modified version of the White House’s efforts from last year to rally a coalition of democracies around a vision for an open and free web.

China’s Weibo shows user locations to combat ‘bad behaviour’

The countries joining the U.S. include Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

The effort will be launched virtually at the White House on Thursday by Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, at 7:30 a.m. ET.

biden administration internet new global rules

