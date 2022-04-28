ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance MARI (Mari Petroleum Company Limited) 1,710.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.16%

Govt awards five new exploration blocks to MARI

  • The petroleum company wants to add new resources to its hydrocarbon resource balance
BR Web Desk 28 Apr, 2022

The Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) has provisionally awarded five new exploration blocks to Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), the company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

For two of the blocks MARI will be an operator and for the remaining three blocks it will work in a joint venture (JV) partnership with two other exloration and production (E&P) companies — Pakistan Petroleum Limited and United Energy Pakistan Limited.

“The blocks have been awarded after competitive bidding on the basis of work units committed by various E&P companies in the block bidding round 2022 conducted by DGPC, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and the Government of Pakistan,” read the notice.

Govt gives Provisional Award of New Exploration Blocks to E&P firms

Details of the blocks provisionally awarded to MARI are:

Dadhar Balochistan MPCL (40%), PPL (30%), UEPL (30%), Mach Balochistan MPCL (40%), PPL (30%), UEPL (30%), Kalat West Balochistan PPL (50%), MPCL (50%), Sui North Balochistan PPL (50%), MPCL (50%), Merranpur Punjab UEPL (50%) and MPCL (50%).

The formal award of petroleum rights (exploration license) in the blocks is conditional to the execution of petroleum exploration licenses/petroleum concession agreements with the government, execution of joint operating agreements among the JV partners and completion of related legal and procedural formalities, MARI said.

It added that the new blocks are "in accordance with the company's exploration business plan aiming to expand and grow its exploration acreage to add new resources to the company's hydrocarbon resource balance."

E&P mari Mari Petroleum Company Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Govt awards five new exploration blocks to MARI

KSE-100 down 670 points as 6-month KIBOR hits 13-year high

IMF asks govt to bring C/A deficit under control

China disagrees with feasibility costs: Railways ML-1 project may be shelved

Miftah briefs US envoy, UK HC about govt’s economic agenda

No-trust motion against Mazari: Punajb Assembly session postponed till May 16

Unilever hikes prices as costs pressure builds

KE’s exclusivity will end next year: Nepra

Nepra allows Discos to raise tariffs for March

Asim replaces Ashfaq as FBR chairman

Read more stories