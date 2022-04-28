32,000 registered patients: Bait-ul-Sukoon Hospital gives treatment free of cost

KARACHI: Bait-ul-Sukoon Cancer hospital has provided free-of-cost treatment to 32,000 registered patients and 234,265 OPD cases were offered assistance since its inception.

In addition, around 34,096 patients received chemotherapy, over 6,559 received radiotherapy, and over 4,998 underwent life-saving surgeries, completely free of cost.

“Baitul-ul-Sukoon is the only hospital that provides free treatment for cancer, which is the most expensive one and ruins an individual both financially and mentally. We are happy that we are treating such an illness,” said Mr. Jameel Yusuf S St, Co-Chairperson Bait-ul-Sukoon.

He added that when a patient comes to the hospital, he is carefree about the money because the treatment is free, and the medicines as well. He faces no problem there.

“I feel the most happiness when we see recovery in 2nd or 3rd stage patients, and even the 4th stage, when a light of hope seen in their eyes, and faces of their families gives us another level of happiness,” said Jameel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022