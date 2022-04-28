ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
Govt urged to reduce LPG rate by about Rs100 per kg

Recorder Report 28 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The LPG Industries Association of Pakistan said that the government may provide relief by reducing the current official rate of LPG by about Rs100 per kg (50 percent).

The LPG Industries Association said the task can be achieved by following the formula of the association.

Fix/freeze the LPG producer base price at Rs40,000 per metric tonne. Increase local LPG production and allocation of locally produced LPG to those OGRA-licensed marketing companies who will include 50 percent imported LPG in their monthly sale as was practiced during the tenure of Dr Asim Hussain, former minister for petroleum, on one price while ending all taxes from LPG.

Last, but not the least, Asia’s largest plant Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL), which has been closed for two years and has caused a loss of Rs50 billion to the national exchequer, should be started immediately.

Chairman Association Irfan Khokhar said the LPG is the fuel of the poor consumers which is out of their reach. The price of LPG has increased by 173 percent in the last two years. The official price has gone up from Rs90 per kg to Rs247 per kg. The price of locally-produced LPG has gone up from Rs37,000 per metric tonne to Rs171,551.88 per metric tonne.

The LPG industry should be saved from catastrophe.

By reducing the price of Pakistan’s five largest LPG producers will provide affordable LPG to the country’s poor consumers and there will be a marked reduction in deforestation thus, the dream of greener Pakistan will come true easily.

OGRA LPG Industries Association of Pakistan Govt urged LPG rate

