Smuggling bid foiled: urea fertilizer, sugar seized in Wana (SW)

PESHAWAR: Local police during a crackdown in Wana, South Waziristan (SW) on Wednesday seized a urea fertilizer laden truck and 400 bags sugar that were smuggling, according to officials concerned

In-charge Angorada Zabihullah while issuing a press statement issued here on Wednesday said following directives of DPO South Waziristan Khanzeb Khan Mohmand, police force carried out raid and seized illegal sugar, that was supposed to be smuggled into Afghanistan by the sugar mafia at Angorada Gate yesterday.

In-charge Angorada Zabihullah said that sugar was unavailable to local people in the area while the hard-hearted mafia is smuggling this important daily use commodity to Afghanistan that has also caused high prices of sugar in South Waziristan district and at the same time stockpiling it in warehouses which is very unfair to the local people, the official said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022