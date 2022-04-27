ANL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.82%)
ASC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.6%)
FFL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGGL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
GGL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.69%)
GTECH 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.07%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.78%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
TELE 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
TPL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
TPLP 21.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
TREET 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.41%)
TRG 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
UNITY 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WAVES 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.76%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 6.7 (0.14%)
BR30 16,947 Increased By 105.9 (0.63%)
KSE100 45,882 Increased By 63.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 17,581 Decreased By -151.9 (-0.86%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blasts heard overnight in three Russian provinces along Ukraine border

Reuters 27 Apr, 2022

Series of blasts were heard in the early hours of Wednesday in three Russian provinces bordering Ukraine, authorities said, and an ammunition depot in the Belgorod province caught fire around the same time.

Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a fire at the ammunition depot near the Staraya Nelidovka village had been extinguished and no civilians have been injured.

Russia this month accused Ukraine of attacking a fuel depot in Belgorod with helicopters and opening fire on several villages in the province.

The Belgorod province borders Ukraine’s Luhansk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, all of which have seen heavy fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago.

Russia warns Britain for provoking Ukraine

Separately, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Russia’s Kursk province, which also borders Ukraine, said that explosions had been heard in Kursk city early on Wednesday which were most likely the sounds of air defence systems firing.

In Voronezh, the administrative centre of another province adjacent to Ukraine, Russia’s TASS news agency cited an emergencies ministry official as saying that two blasts had been heard and the authorities were investigating.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a “special operation” to degrade its military capabilities and root out what it calls dangerous nationalists. Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Russia Ukraine blasts Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov

Comments

1000 characters

Blasts heard overnight in three Russian provinces along Ukraine border

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

PM says power load-shedding to end by May 1

3 Chinese nationals killed in Karachi University blast

PM visits China’s embassy

FO terms it a ‘direct attack’ on bilateral relations

Dastgir tasked to deal with load-shedding, circular debt

Ahsan tells China: Progress in CPEC expedited by new govt

Read more stories