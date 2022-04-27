ANL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
PM says power load-shedding to end by May 1

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 27 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was informed on Tuesday that there is power shortfall between 500 MW to 2,000 MW in the country as fuel was not made available to the power plants.

The prime minister presided over a high-level meeting on unannounced load-shedding in the country and directed to end load-shedding in the country from May 1.

The meeting was informed that 20 out of 27 power plants which were non-operational for more than a year, have now been made operational. Re-operation of 20 power plants has increased power generation.

The meeting was further told that the previous government did not purchase fuel for power plants in four years, whereas, the present government has managed fuel and now measures are being taken to prevent the load-shedding by increasing power generation from these power plants.

The total power generation in the country is about 18,500 MW and depending on the demand, the power shortfall is 500 to 2,000 MW.

PM irked by power load-shedding

The prime minister was briefed after assuming the office that 27 power plants were closed due to lack of fuel or other technical glitches. The main reason for load-shedding is lack of timely supply of fuel by the previous government for running the power plant.

Besides other factor, non-maintenance of power plants was also responsible for load shedding. He was also briefed in detail about the loss-making feeders of the distribution companies.

The prime minister issued instructions to end load-shedding from May 1 by resolving all issues by April 30.

He directed relevant authorities to establish integrated and sustainable fuel system and plan ahead for next summer and wanted that long-term effective plan be put in place to eliminate loss of feeders of loss-making power distribution companies. On the issue of artificial shortage of diesel during harvesting season, the prime minister directed to identify the perpetrators of artificial shortage and strict action should be taken against them.

The prime minister said that uninterrupted supply of diesel to farmers should be ensured for running agricultural machinery and district administration in this regard in rural areas should ensure that farmers do not face any difficulty in getting diesel.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and relevant senior officials.

