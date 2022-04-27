ANL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
PM visits China’s embassy

NNI Updated 27 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited Chinese Embassy in Islamabad and expressed resolve to investigate the terrorist attack on Chinese nationals expeditiously and take the culprits to the task.

During his visit to the embassy, he met Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue. He also wrote a special message of condolence to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Prime Minister expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Chinese nationals in the van blast at Karachi University. He said the entire Pakistani nation is in shock and grief over the brutal attack on its iron brothers. He said the people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the government, people and families of the victims.

Condemning the incident, Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s determination to eradicate all forms of terrorism and terrorists from its soil. He directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to reach Karachi on Wednesday. He said we will not sit idle until criminals are arrested and punished.

Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed by female suicide bomber in Karachi university

He said those who took the lives of Chinese nationals will be hanged. The Prime Minister said all arrangements will be made for shifting of dead bodies back home and return of injured with honour and respect.

He also ordered to increase the security of Chinese nationals and organizations working in Pakistan. He said no stone will be left unturned to bring the culprits to justice.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also recorded his impressions in the condolence book at the embassy.

