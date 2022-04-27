ANL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.59%)
FO terms it a ‘direct attack’ on bilateral relations

Recorder Report Updated 27 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Karachi in which four people were killed including three Chinese nationals and termed it as a direct attack on the Pakistan-China friendship.

“We strongly condemn the reprehensible terrorist attack in Karachi which claimed innocent lives, including those of Chinese nationals working at the Confucius Institute. The government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of victims who lost their lives in the incident,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said.

He said that the law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice, adding that the local authorities are also providing all possible assistance to the injured.

Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed by female suicide bomber in Karachi university

“The cowardly incident is a direct attack on the Pakistan-China friendship and ongoing cooperation. Pakistan and China are close friends and iron-brothers. Pakistan attaches great importance to safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, through a tweet, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar also strongly condemned the attack. “Shocked and saddened at the loss of innocent lives in a cowardly terrorist attack in Karachi. I offer my deepest condolences to the Chinese government, people and families of victims,” she tweeted.

