ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UN chief condemns terrorist attack

APP 27 Apr, 2022

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Karachi in which four persons were killed, including three Chinese nationals.

In statement readout by UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq at the regular noon briefing in New York, Guterres, who is in Moscow, expressed his condolences to the families and wished those injured a quick recovery.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, also strongly condemned Tuesday’s attack in the Karachi University, saying he was “deeply saddened” by the resulting loss of life.

Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed by female suicide bomber in Karachi university

In a statement released by the UN spokesman’s office in New York, Harneis said attacks that deliberately target education, teachers, and places of learning, were particularly condemnable, and sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims - both in Pakistan and in China.

The three Chinese nationals were working at the University of Karachi’s Confucius Institute.

Antonio Guterres UN Chinese nationals terrorist attack in KU

Comments

1000 characters

UN chief condemns terrorist attack

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

PM says power load-shedding to end by May 1

3 Chinese nationals killed in Karachi University blast

PM visits China’s embassy

FO terms it a ‘direct attack’ on bilateral relations

Dastgir tasked to deal with load-shedding, circular debt

Ahsan tells China: Progress in CPEC expedited by new govt

Read more stories