Portfolios allocated to federal ministers, MoS

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inducted four more ministers and one Minister for State in his Cabinet on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Division has issued notification to this effect issued on Tuesday that reads: “in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, the prime minister has been pleased to allocate the federal minister of power portfolio to Khurram Dastagir Khan, Economic Affairs to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Human Rights to Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to Murtaza Javed Abbasi with immediate effect. Muhammad Hashim Notezai has been assigned the portfolio of Minister of State for Power”.

