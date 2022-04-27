Eidul Fitr: holidays announced

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led federal government on Tuesday announced a four-day-long holiday for Eidul Fitr in the country. According to the notification issued by the interior ministry, Eidul Fitr holidays will be observed from Monday, May 2 to Thursday, May 5.

All the government and private offices will remain close from Monday and will reopen on Friday (May 6) on account of Eidul Fitr.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was sent a summary recommending three days of holidays for the occasion, however, the premier approved four days of leave.

PMD predicted that Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3 this year, saying the Shawwal moon may not be sighted anywhere in the country on the evening of 29 Ramazan (Sunday, May 1).

They added that the new moon will be born at 1:28 am between the night of April 30 and May 1. The experts further said that the dimensional difference between the moon from the sun needs to be at 10 degrees, but it will be at eight degrees in Pakistan, which will make it near impossible to be seen even with a telescope. If there are clear skies on Monday evening, the moon will be sighted clearly and for long in all areas of the country.