‘Politically-disabled people held protest at ECP office’: Nayyar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Tuesday said that people with ‘political disabilities’ have protested outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that the Supreme Court has done an exemplary work for the restoration of the Constitution.

He said that protests and sit-ins are a constitutional right but no one can be allowed to violate the law.

He further said that the violators of the Constitution will be punishment according to the law.

Bukhari has said that zero performance is the reason for the change in government. He said that those involved in the theft of drugs, flour, and petrol will be brought to justice, and those incurring loss to the national treasury will be held to account.

