Multiple grid stations: Inadequate supply from NPCC leads to shutdown

LAHORE: Short supply of electricity from the National Power Control Centre (NPCC) to Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) led to shutdown of multiple grid stations in the city on Tuesday.

Over 10,000 grid stations were reported to be shut down, a situation that led to worst load shedding in all the circles of the company. Sources said the NPCC supplied less than the fixed quota of electricity, which reduced to 3500 megawatt in total against a demand of 4550 megawatt leaving the system with a total shortfall of 1050 megawatt. This situation was resulted into shutting down of grid stations one after another in the city.

Consumers from various parts of the city said frequency of power breakdown was increased immensely amidst the holy month of Ramazan. It may be noted that the Lesco had energized 50 new feeders to overcome the issues like low voltage and tripping during the month of Ramazan besides repairing 2307 kilometer long transmission line at 132kV system and patrolling of 1091 kilometer transmission line by the field staff.

Similarly felling of trees, replacement of transformers and 11kV lighting arresters, battery banks, faulty disk isolators, relays, jumpers, repairing of conductors and replacement, washing of disk isolators, installation of import/export meters on transmission lines, replacement of incoming and outgoing panels, identification of faults on transmission lines and transformers and cleanliness of control panels in control room are a few more steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during Ramazan.

However, all these arrangements proved useless due to short supply of electricity to the consumers.

