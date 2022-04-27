Buzdar holds talks with former ministers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar huddled up with former Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Sibtain Khan and Dr Yasmeen Rashid to discuss the political situation and important constitutional and legal issues here on Tuesday.

Talking on the occasion, the CM asserted that everything would be done in accordance with the law and constitution in the province adding that the constitution is supreme for us. Everyone will have to play a positive role in the development and prosperity of the country; he emphasized and pointed out that they remain engrossed in public-centric politics and everything possible was done for the public welfare and development of the province.

