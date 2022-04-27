ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister vows to help stranded students return to China

Recorder Report 27 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of the matter, federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Tanveer Hussain met some students who returned home from China in the middle of their studies after Covid-19 pandemic broke out there two years ago, and who have since then been stuck in Pakistan due to certain issues.

At the meeting between the minister and the students’ delegation, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Higher Education Commission (HEC), Aviation Division, and senior officers of the education ministry were also present.

The representatives of MoFA informed participants of the meeting that in the first phase, China has given a list of 251 students to Pakistan, out of which 60 percent students have been successfully reached.

The federal minister directed the HEC to increase its efforts and use all resources in reaching out to the students who had not been contacted before, and also to set up an effective coordination mechanism between all stakeholders for exchange of necessary details.

While considering the financial constraints of the students, Hussain directed the education ministry officials to develop a mechanism under which the government could assist the students by sharing the costs involved. He also instructed Pakistan’s education attaché in Beijing to play the role of the main coordinator and to rigorously follow up with the Chinese authorities in the best interest of the Pakistani students.

Due to the Chinese government’s zero tolerance policy for Covid-19, using the options of regular flights and traveling by road are not too bright, the meeting was informed.

The federal minister reiterated that education is the highest priority of the present government and assured the students that their problems would be solved on a war footing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

China MoFA Federal Minister for Education Tanveer Hussain stranded students

Comments

1000 characters

Minister vows to help stranded students return to China

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

PM says power load-shedding to end by May 1

3 Chinese nationals killed in Karachi University blast

PM visits China’s embassy

FO terms it a ‘direct attack’ on bilateral relations

Dastgir tasked to deal with load-shedding, circular debt

Ahsan tells China: Progress in CPEC expedited by new govt

Read more stories