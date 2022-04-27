ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
Two kanals of state land retrieved on ombudsman orders

Recorder Report 27 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: In compliance with the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retd), the administration has retrieved two kanal state land from squatters in the graveyard of Sattu Katla area of the provincial metropolis. The total value of the retrieved land is 72 million rupees.

The spokesman of the office of the ombudsman Punjab disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday that the concerned administrations of Gujrat and Gujranwala have sealed five illegal mini petrol pumps in Sarai Alamgir while the shops involved in the illegal decanting of LPG cylinders in the Tattle Aali area of Gujranwala have been shut down along with confiscation of illegal equipment.

This action has been taken in compliance with the own-motion notices of Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (Retd) taken on news items about illegal decanting activities and the presence of unauthorized petrol agencies in these areas, the spokesman concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

