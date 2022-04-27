Bilawal condemns KU blast

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a van, in which three Chinese citizens and their Pakistani driver embraced martyrdom in Karachi University on Tuesday.

In a statement, the PPP chairman expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the attack. “I am sure Sindh Police will ferret out the terrorists and they will soon be in the clutches of law,” he added.

Bilawal stressed that foolproof measures should be taken to ensure security of the Chinese citizens in Pakistan. He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the attack.

