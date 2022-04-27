TCL leads global TV market with 20.7pc market share

LAHORE: TCL – Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV brand – ranked first as the No.1 Android OS Smart TV brand in 2021 with a steady market share of 20.7 percent, according to OMDIA – a leading market research firm Global TV Design and Features Tracker report.

The report shows that a total estimate of 189 million smart TV units were shipped in 2021, in which Android-based {including AOSP/Android Open Source Project) smart TV shipment accounted for 73.2 million units, and TCL was the No.1. Android OS smart TV brand, having shipped 15.1 million total units. Not only this, TCL has maintained the No. 2 position in the global LCD TV market share in 2021 with 24.6 million units of LCD TV shipment.

With TCL’s s new brand signature “Inspire Greatness,” TCL’s mission remains to make people’s lives more convenient and intelligent with high-quality products at a competitive price, always putting consumers first. Today, more than ever, TCL wants to push the limits of what is possible with technology and play a key role in customers’ lives by inspiring them and helping them enjoy new lifestyle experiences at home.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022