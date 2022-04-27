ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Major Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt gains

Reuters 27 Apr, 2022

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended lower on Tuesday as the bourse saw further price correction after hitting a record peak last week, while the Dubai index finished higher.

The Saudi benchmark index lost 0.3%, hit by a 1.4% fall in Islamic lender Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.8% decline in the country’s largest lender Saudi National Bank.

On the other hand, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco climbed 1.1%.

Ratings agency Fitch on Monday revised its outlook for Aramco to “positive” from “stable”, citing a similar action on the country.

The Qatari index and Abu Dhabi index gave up early gains to close flat.

Uncertainties continue to impact confidence as tensions in Ukraine were exacerbated with Russia invoking the nuclear threat again, while China has pledged to support its economy after sanitary lockdowns hit it hard, according to Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.3%, helped by a 1.1% rise in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications.

Egypt’s blue-chip index, which traded after a two-session break, finished 1.3% higher, buoyed by a 2.4% rise in top lender Commercial International Bank Egypt.

“The Egyptian stock market was volatile as investors tried to buy the dip while it continued to be exposed to the tensions in Eastern Europe and the uncertain sentiment among investors,” said Mourad.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.3% to 13,503

ABU DHABI flat at 10,041

DUBAI rose 0.3% to 3,666

QATAR was flat at 13,770

EGYPT up 1.3% to 10,682

BAHRAIN eased 0.4% to 2,059

OMAN down 0.3% to 4,183

KUWAIT added 0.4% to 9,280.

