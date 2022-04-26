ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian takeover of Chernobyl was 'very, very dangerous': IAEA chief

CHERNOBYL: The head of the UN’s atomic watchdog on Tuesday condemned the Russian forces’ weeks-long occupation of...
AFP 26 Apr, 2022

CHERNOBYL: The head of the UN's atomic watchdog on Tuesday condemned the Russian forces' weeks-long occupation of the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, calling it "very, very dangerous".

"The situation was absolutely abnormal and very, very dangerous," International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi told reporters.

Grossi spoke as he arrived at the sarcophagus that covers the radioactive remains of reactor number four of the former nuclear power plant.

Russian troops took over the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster on February 24, the first day of its invasion of Ukraine, staying there for several weeks and raising fears of nuclear leaks.

Some Russian troops still in Chernobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine says

Ukrainian officials have said that Russian soldiers may have been exposed to radiation after digging fortifications in "many places" at the site and stirring up clouds of dust with armoured vehicles.

On April 26, 1986, an uncontrolled nuclear chain reaction destroyed the reactor in an accident that was initially covered up by the Soviet authorities.

Many hundreds died though the exact figure remains disputed.

Eventually, 350,000 people were evacuated from a 30-kilometre (19-mile) radius around the plant, an exclusion zone that remains uninhabited, apart from some elderly residents who returned despite an official ban.

The power station's three other reactors were successively closed, with the latest shutting off in 2000.

IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency Chernobyl Chernobyl nuclear

Comments

1000 characters

Russian takeover of Chernobyl was 'very, very dangerous': IAEA chief

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals: FO

Experts predict hike in inflation as Pakistan agrees to roll back fuel subsidy

Rupee posts back-to-back gains against US dollar

KSE-100 falls below 46,000-point mark after 0.55% decrease

World faces biggest energy shock since 1970s: World Bank

'Biased chief election commissioner': PTI stages country-wide protest outside ECP

Power situation to normalise from May 1: PM Shehbaz

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to sell 'golden' visas

Govt announces four holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

PTI chairman should answer questions regarding party's funding case: Marriyum

Read more stories