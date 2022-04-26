ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.12%)
AVN 83.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
FNEL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
GGGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.02%)
GTECH 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.73%)
HUMNL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.25%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
MLCF 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.49%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 31.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.68%)
TELE 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.34%)
TPL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.27%)
TRG 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.37%)
UNITY 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.59%)
WAVES 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
YOUW 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.19%)
BR30 16,945 Decreased By -173.5 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,947 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,799 Decreased By -41.1 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
EU aims to zero dependence on Russian oil, gas by 2027

Reuters 26 Apr, 2022

MILAN: The European Union (EU) aims to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by the end of the year and to zero by the end of 2027, the bloc’s Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told Il Messaggero daily in an interview published on Tuesday.

EU, India agree to broaden ties amid Ukraine war

Gentiloni also told the paper that the EU would cut its own growth estimates for 2022 from a previous target of 4%, adding however that it is too early to say if the slowdown will lead to a stagnation.

European Union Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni

