ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.12%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.07%)
BOP 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
GGGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
GGL 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.77%)
GTECH 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.91%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
MLCF 34.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.56%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.89%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
TELE 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
TPL 11.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 21.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.32%)
TREET 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.32%)
TRG 83.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.67%)
UNITY 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.59%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,647 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.33%)
BR30 16,913 Decreased By -205.9 (-1.2%)
KSE100 45,920 Decreased By -153.7 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,787 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
India’s foreign minister says ready to step up on global issues

Reuters 26 Apr, 2022

NEW DELHI: India is prepared to take a much bigger role in global affairs and would help the world with more supplies of wheat to tame food inflation if WTO rules allow, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

“India is prepared to step forward in a much more substantive way on the big global issues, including in the multilateral arena,” Jaishankar told a conference as various ministers from Europe and Asia asked him about New Delhi’s stance on the Ukraine war, China’s rise and other issues.

EU, India agree to set up trade, technology council

He said India had already raised exports of wheat to make up for supply disruptions from the Black Sea region and could do more if global trade rules allowed.

