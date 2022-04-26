ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.12%)
AVN 83.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.1%)
BOP 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
FFL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FNEL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
GGGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
GGL 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.82%)
GTECH 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.91%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
MLCF 34.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
TELE 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
TPL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 20.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.69%)
TREET 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.46%)
TRG 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
UNITY 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.51%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.28%)
BR30 16,918 Decreased By -200.3 (-1.17%)
KSE100 45,930 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -47.5 (-0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
GM announces it will make electric Corvette

AFP 26 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: US car maker General Motors announced Monday that it is developing an electric version of its Chevrolet Corvette.

“We will offer an electrified Corvette as early as next year,” said the Detroit-based auto manufacturer in a statement. “Details and names to come at a later date.”

“Yes, in addition to the amazing new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and other gas-powered variants coming, we will offer an electrified and a fully electric” Corvette in the future, Mark Reuss, GM president said on the professional site LinkedIn.

The announcement comes as traditional automakers are in a race to produce more electric vehicles to compete with Tesla.

GM has set a goal of overtaking Tesla in electric vehicle sales, and to achieve that, it plans to invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles by 2025.

Although very popular with major manufacturers, electric vehicles currently only represent a small percentage of total car sales worldwide.

Canada to invest C$518 million toward GM’s two plants in Ontario

In the electric sector, GM collaborates with Japanese car maker Honda. At the beginning of April, they announced that they would co-develop a new line of electric vehicles at “affordable” prices, with production due to begin in 2027.

US car maker General Motors

