ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
ASC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.62%)
FFL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.34%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.37%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.19%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.42%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.26%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.34%)
TPL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.97%)
TPLP 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-7.31%)
TREET 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 84.56 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.49%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 37.9 (0.82%)
BR30 17,118 Decreased By -133 (-0.77%)
KSE100 46,073 Increased By 520.2 (1.14%)
KSE30 17,841 Increased By 251.3 (1.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lok Virsa corruption case: AC grants counsel for PPP senator extra time

Recorder Report 26 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing the Lok Virsa corruption reference against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Robina Khalid and others on Monday granted time to the defence counsel for submitting arguments regarding the acquittal applications filed by the accused under the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The judge of Accountability Court-I, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case against PPP Senator Robina Khalid approved the defence council’s request to grant him time to present his arguments with respect to acquittal applications filed by the accused Mazharul Islam and others. The court adjourned the hearing till May 16.

The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutor, Sohail Arif, and the prosecution witness also appeared before the court. The anti-graft watchdog on July 1, 2019 had filed a corruption reference against Ms Khalid, who is also a former chief executive director of M/s Cosmos Production (Pvt) Ltd.

The accused include former executive director of Lok Virsa Mazharul Islam and incumbent chief executive director of M/s Cosmos Production (Pvt) Ltd Dr Tabinda Zafar, who are facing the charge of committing wrongdoing with regard to the Self Generated Fund of Lok Virsa. The bureau had contended that the accused committed embezzlement in the Lok Virsa fund and caused a loss of Rs 30.13 million to the national exchequer. The NAB had initiated investigation against the accused in November 2018.

According to the bureau, the evidence collected during the investigation established that the accused committed the “offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under Section 9 (a), (VI) and (XII) punishable u/s 10 of [National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)] 1999”.

During the investigation, it was established that Mazharul Islam misused his authority and illegally extended the contracts in favour of Cosmos Production (Pvt) Ltd in connivance with Senator Khalid and Dr Zafar.

According to NAB, accused Mazhar and Zafar gained illegal benefits by getting the extension of agreement without calling the fresh tenders/any competition and also failed to deposit the 50 percent profit earned by them, which resulted in the loss to the national exchequer to the tune of Rs 30.13 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB accountability court PPP senator Lok Virsa corruption case Robina Khalid

Comments

1000 characters

Lok Virsa corruption case: AC grants counsel for PPP senator extra time

Fuel shortage causing power outages

Govt seeks increase in size, duration of IMF programme

Macroeconomic stability: Fiscal consolidation, policy reforms key to success: ADB

Finance Bill, 2022: GST exemption to diplomats, privileged class may be restored

OCAC confirms ample availability of fuel in country

PSO arranges five extra cargoes of diesel

Wholesalers, dealers and distributors: FBR must bring unregistered sugar buyers into tax net: President

SBP governor Dr Baqir’s term will end next month

Nawaz issued new passport

‘CM’ Buzdar reviews law & order situation

Read more stories