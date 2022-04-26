ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
Lahore police deny reports of Dua Zehra’s recovery

Recorder Report 26 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore police on Monday denied media reports that Dua Zehra, a teenage girl allegedly kidnapped from Karachi’s Al-Falah area last week, has been recovered from the provincial capital.

“There is no truth in (media) reports that we have found Dua Zehra from Lahore,” said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Abid Khan. He added Karachi police had shared Nikahnama of Dua with them and they were trying to trace the girl using the residential address given on the certificate.

According to Abid, multiple police teams have been formed to trace the girl and added that details would emerge after the recovery of Dua. “We are in continuous liaison with Karachi police,” he further said.

The 14-year-old girl is believed to be residing in Lahore after a purported marriage certificate, available with Business Recorder, of Dua came to light.

Talking to the media, the father of the missing girl said it was not yet confirmed if the Lahore police had recovered his daughter in the light of recent developments.

About the marriage certificate, the father termed the Nikahnama as “fake” and said his daughter could not be 18 years of age, adding he did not know anyone named Zaheer, the alleged husband of Dua as per the Nikahnama.

According to the Nikahnama, Dua was allegedly born in 2001 and was aged 18 years at the time of the Nikah.

However, PPP leader Shehla Raza, who visited Dua’s parents, said the girl was 13-year-old as per her B-Form (Child Registration Certificate issued by NADRA). She claimed that Dua’s last location was traced from Lahore’s Sherakot area while the groom lives in Sher Shah Colony on Raiwind Road.

On April 16, Dua Zehra had gone missing from the Golden Town area of Al-Falah. Police had registered a case and launched an investigation the same day. Following the teenager’s disappearance, an FIA cybercrime team had also visited her home and reviewed her social media accounts, digital devices and gaming platforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

