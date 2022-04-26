‘Bachat Bazaars’ established

HYDERABAD: On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and under the supervision of revenue officers, Bachat Bazaars have been set up in Taluka Hyderabad (Rural), Taluka Qasimabad and Taluka Hyderabad City to provide relief to the people holy month of Ramazan. The people have termed the holding of Bachat Bazaars (savings bazaars) as a positive step for providing relief to the people by District Administration.

Food items are being sold at cheap prices in the Bachat Bazaars. Flour stalls have also been set up in all four talukas of Hyderabad District where 10 kg bag of flour is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 400.

