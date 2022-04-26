ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
New heatwave’s spell to last till May 2

Recorder Report 26 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The country’s most parts are likely to witness a new heat wave spell from Monday through May 2 with temperature scaling up by 8 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said on Monday.

It advised the public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and requested them for a judicious use of water in all aspects of life.

“Due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from 26th April (Tuesday) to 2nd May (Monday),” the Met said.

Daytime temperature is likely to soar between 6 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius from the above normal mercury levels in upper and central Sindh, central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are also expected to see an increase in daytime temperature between 5 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius from above normal scale.

Heatwave is likely to strike districts across Sindh with a temperature shooting up between 46 degrees Celsius and 48 degrees Celsius in Dadu, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur.

Districts including Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot and Hyderabad may experience maximum rise in temperature between 43 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius from Tuesday until May 2.

The prevailing very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on reservoirs that may hit standing crops, vegetable and orchards. “Farmers are advised to manage crop water accordingly,” the Met said.

