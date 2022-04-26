ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
ASC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.62%)
FFL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.34%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.37%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.19%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.42%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.26%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.34%)
TPL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.97%)
TPLP 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-7.31%)
TREET 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 84.56 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.49%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 37.9 (0.82%)
BR30 17,118 Decreased By -133 (-0.77%)
KSE100 46,073 Increased By 520.2 (1.14%)
KSE30 17,841 Increased By 251.3 (1.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Dubai Islamic Bank, flydubai sign agreement

Press Release 26 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Dubai Islamic Bank & flydubai sign an agreement to facilitate air travel for bank’s customers. With Covid-019 cases dropping worldwide and increase in air travel have triggered air fares to increase steeply.

With this alliance, Dubai Islamic Bank customers can avail discount offering of up to 15 percent on air fares, free UAE transit visa (48 hours) and 40 percent discount on PCR Test through Find My Doctor App, while using their Dubai Islamic Bank Debit Card for booking on flydubai website. To commemorate the alliance, a signing ceremony was held at Dubai Islamic Bank head office where representatives from both the organizations participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Wamiq Rizvi, Chief Operating Officer Dubai Islamic Bank said “flydubai and Dubai Islamic Bank relationship is decade old. This alliance will further strengthen the relationship whereby Dubai Islamic Bank customers will get discounted offering on flights & PCR tests and also free UAE transit visa. This offer is just a start and in coming months more bundle offers would be offered which will enhance customer loyalty and traction on the flydubai business which is bound to grow fourfold as the threat of Covid-19 is subsiding.”

Sudhir Sreedharan, VP Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa & Indian Sub-Continent) - flydubai, said that “This is a great occasion that marks a special milestone for flydubai and Dubai Islamic Bank, we have been working very closely with Dubai Islamic Bank team to develop an alliance with maximum benefits to valued customers. This offer not only brings exciting discounts for customers but also has free transit visa for customers seeking perfect holidays across flydubai network.

Now passengers get an exciting opportunity to combine Dubai with favorite destination of Baku, Istanbul, Colombo, Maldives or any of flydubai’s European destinations by taking advantage of free 48 hours transit visa to plan a perfect holiday.”

Dubai Islamic Bank air travel flydubai sign agreement

