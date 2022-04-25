GM to launch electrified version of Corvette sports car by next year

General Motors Co President Mark Reuss said on Monday the automaker would launch an electrified version of its two-door Corvette sports car as soon as next year.

The company will launch an electrified version of the Corvette, which will be followed by an all-electric version using GM’s Ultium battery technology, Reuss said on LinkedIn.

His comments about launching an electric Corvette were aired earlier on an interview with CNBC.

GM’s Corvette that has traditionally been fitted with petrol engines, races to keep up with other competitors in the space, such as Ferrari NV, which offer gasoline-electric hybrid and turbocharged engines.