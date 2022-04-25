ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
ASC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.62%)
FFL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.34%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.37%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.19%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.42%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.26%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.34%)
TPL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.97%)
TPLP 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-7.31%)
TREET 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 84.56 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.49%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 37.9 (0.82%)
BR30 17,118 Decreased By -133 (-0.77%)
KSE100 46,048 Increased By 495.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 17,826 Increased By 236.5 (1.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US’s Blinken says Russia is failing in its war aims, Ukraine succeeding

Reuters 25 Apr, 2022

SOUTHEASTERN POLAND: Russia is failing in its war aims but Ukraine is succeeding, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday after he and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met President Volodymyr Zelinskiy and Ukrainian officials in Kyiv.

“In terms of Russia’s war aims, Russia has already failed and Ukraine has already succeeded,” Blinken told a news briefing in Poland after the two officials returned from the meeting, which ran three hours instead of an allotted 90 minutes.

The United States took the opportunity of the first official US visit to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion two months ago to announce a gradual return of US diplomats to the country and the nomination of a new ambassador. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”.

Blinken calls on Iran to release detained American

The cabinet secretaries also pledged new assistance worth $713 million for Zelenskiy’s government and countries in the region, where Russia’s invasion has raised fears of further aggression by Moscow.

Russia Antony Blinken KYIV Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Volodymyr Zelinskiy

Comments

1000 characters

US’s Blinken says Russia is failing in its war aims, Ukraine succeeding

Markets react positively to Pakistan-IMF developments

FO condemns India warning students not to seek higher education in Pakistan

PM irked by power load-shedding

Govt, IMF reach new agreement?

Power sector: Miftah has not made it clear which type of subsidy he intends to cut

Cabinet likely to be briefed by FBR chairman

KE says situation improving

HLSCC meeting: Pakistan, Turkey working towards inking several deals

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

Israel says committed to status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Read more stories