ANL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASC 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
AVN 85.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.16%)
BOP 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
FNEL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
GGGL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
GGL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.62%)
GTECH 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.08%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.71%)
KOSM 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.36%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
PRL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
PTC 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
TELE 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.89%)
TPL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TPLP 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
TREET 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.79%)
TRG 86.15 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.72%)
UNITY 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.15%)
WAVES 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.65%)
YOUW 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.71%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By 40 (0.86%)
BR30 17,442 Increased By 190.1 (1.1%)
KSE100 45,935 Increased By 381.8 (0.84%)
KSE30 17,771 Increased By 181.7 (1.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Large fire at oil depot in Russia’s Bryansk, near Ukraine

Reuters 25 Apr, 2022

A large fire broke out early on Monday at an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Bryansk, the emergencies ministry said, adding that no one was injured.

There was no immediate indication the fire was related to the war in Ukraine, although Russian officials said last week that Ukrainian helicopters hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the area.

In a statement, the ministry said the fire took place at a facility owned by oil pipeline company Transneft at 2 a.m. Moscow time (2300 GMT), and there had been no need to evacuate any parts of the city of 400,000 people.

Ukraine negotiator says Russia continuously shelling Mariupol, urges ‘real Easter truce’

Bryansk is an administrative centre 154 km (96 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian border, near the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, and is about 380 km (236 miles) distant from Moscow, the Russian capital.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine, now entering their third month, a special military operation.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Bryansk

Comments

1000 characters

Large fire at oil depot in Russia’s Bryansk, near Ukraine

Markets react positively to Pakistan-IMF developments

PM irked by power load-shedding

Govt, IMF reach new agreement?

Power sector: Miftah has not made it clear which type of subsidy he intends to cut

Cabinet likely to be briefed by FBR chairman

KE says situation improving

HLSCC meeting: Pakistan, Turkey working towards inking several deals

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

Israel says committed to status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

PM sends letter to Putin for boosting ties

Read more stories