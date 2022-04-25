Stalled IMF programme: Revival now very much in sight

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan delegation held several meetings with the IMF officials, including Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh, Jihad Azour, Director MCD, and Nathan Porter, Mission Chief.

The delegation discussed pathways to complete the seventh review. Miftah Ismail, Finance Minister, laid out his government’s priorities and efforts to bring fiscal discipline while insulating the vulnerable from oil price volatility in the international markets.

The IMF expressed support to the Pakistan delegation. An IMF mission lead by Mission Chief Nathan Porter will visit Pakistan in May to discuss the issues around subsidies on petrol and electricity announced by the outgoing government.

The delegation also met Axel von Trotsenburg, Managing Director, Hartwig Schafer, Vice President and other officials of the World Bank. Progress of ongoing program loans and projects, as well as, avenues for further assistance were discussed.

Finance Minister thanked the Bank officials for the financial and technical support provided by the Bank throughout. MD Operations also assured full support for Pakistan. The delegation also met Vice President IFC, Vice President MIGA and Executive Directors of the IMF.

