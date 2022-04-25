ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
PTI announces anti-ECP protest plan

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 25 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced to hold countrywide protests outside the offices of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) tomorrow (Tuesday) against what it called “anti-PTI and biased chief election commissioner.”

The announcement came following a crucial huddle of the PTI’s Political Committee under the leadership of their chairman Imran Khan.

“Chief election commissioner has crossed the limits of dishonesty and partiality,” alleged PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet after the meeting. “The declaration to de-notify the legislative memberships of the dissident PTI lawmakers has not yet been issued as part of a well thought-out plan,” the tweet added.

The PTI on April 26, Tuesday, would hold countrywide protests outside the offices of ECP, Chaudhry said in another tweet, adding, instructions have been issued to all district chapters of PTI.

PTI challenges ECP’s delimitation schedule

In another crucial development, PTI has started preparations for its upcoming ‘long march’ towards Islamabad, the date for which would expectedly be announced after the coming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Following chairman PTI’s call to the party workers have begun preparations for the long march. The party’s organisations at grass-root level have launched preparations in this regard, it is learnt.

The PTI leadership plans to finalise the modalities of the long march in the coming days, a PTI leader told Business Recorder.

