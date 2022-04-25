ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,856
10524hr
Sindh
576,739
Punjab
505,963
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,175
KPK
219,448
CEO inaugurates PIA’s first engineering hangar at NIIAP

APP 25 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik Sunday inaugurated the national flag carrier’s first engineering hangar here at the New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP). The hangar ‘Nur Khan Engineering Complex’ has been named after Nur Khan, the head of PIA’s golden era, a news release said.

The facility would be useful in carrying out regular maintenance work of the PIA aircraft in Islamabad. Earlier, the PIA planes were sent to the Karachi airport for maintenance purposes that had cost additional expenses.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik said the PIA was expanding its presence keeping in view the future requirements of the new Islamabad Airport. “Most of the PIA operations are being shifted to the north due to passengers’ demand,” he said adding the aircraft’s positioning expenses and flights’ pressure would be greatly reduced by setting up this Engineering Complex here.

Arshad Malik paid tributes to PIA’s former chairman Air Marshal Nur Khan for his meritorious services and for making the national flag carrier one of the world’s top airlines during his tenure. “Nur Khan has rendered great services for PIA and Pakistan. Attributing a hangar to his name is a tribute to his services,” he added.

