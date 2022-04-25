CEO inaugurates PIA’s first engineering hangar at NIIAP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik Sunday inaugurated the national flag carrier’s first engineering hangar here at the New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP). The hangar ‘Nur Khan Engineering Complex’ has been named after Nur Khan, the head of PIA’s golden era, a news release said.

The facility would be useful in carrying out regular maintenance work of the PIA aircraft in Islamabad. Earlier, the PIA planes were sent to the Karachi airport for maintenance purposes that had cost additional expenses.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik said the PIA was expanding its presence keeping in view the future requirements of the new Islamabad Airport. “Most of the PIA operations are being shifted to the north due to passengers’ demand,” he said adding the aircraft’s positioning expenses and flights’ pressure would be greatly reduced by setting up this Engineering Complex here.

Arshad Malik paid tributes to PIA’s former chairman Air Marshal Nur Khan for his meritorious services and for making the national flag carrier one of the world’s top airlines during his tenure. “Nur Khan has rendered great services for PIA and Pakistan. Attributing a hangar to his name is a tribute to his services,” he added.