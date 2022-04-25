ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,856
10524hr
Sindh
576,739
Punjab
505,963
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,175
KPK
219,448
PTI govt deprived parliamentarians of the right to question govt: Siddiqui

APP 25 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Sunday said the previous government of Imran Khan was worst in terms of transparency and accountability, which can be gauged from the fact that even members of the Parliament were deprived of their right to ask questions.

The Senator, in his articles published on various web magazines, said as per the Senate’s figures, 1,579 questions were asked during the last parliamentary year, of which only 409 (25.90%) were answered in the House.

“Three-quarters of the questions (74.10%) were rejected with some excuse and were not allowed to be asked by the deposed regime of Imran Khan,” he added.

He said that the questions asked by the senators had to go through so many factions of the Secretariat.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said he was not even allowed to ask how many vehicles were purchased by the Cabinet Division.

“When contacted, the deputy chairman said that since the prime minister was in charge of the cabinet division, it was not appropriate to ask him”, he mentioned.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui added that the question of Toshakhana was submitted to the Secretariat thrice but he was not allowed to ask and no reason was given.

PMLN parliamentarians PTI govt Irfan Siddiqui

