NITL Funds now available at Hysab Kytab

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first asset management company NITL has signed up with Hysab Kytab to provide end users/customers access to mutual funds within the consumer application. This collaboration will empower customers to be able to make informed decisions leading to a financially secure future. With the help of National Investment Trust Limited (NITL), Hysab Kytab users will now have access to diverse options to invest their savings in.

“We are committed to creating awareness about mutual funds and promoting the culture of savings and investments in Pakistan while facilitating our customers in the best possible way. NITL has always been the preferred choice of investors and with Hysab Kytab we will be able to provide their customer base an opportunity to invest in NITL funds,” said Managing Director NITL, Adnan Afridi.