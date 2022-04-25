ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,856
10524hr
Sindh
576,739
Punjab
505,963
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,175
KPK
219,448
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Bruised Wall St faces gauntlet of worries after market tumble

Lewis Krauskopf | Saqib Iqbal Ahmed 25 Apr, 2022

Battered US stocks are facing a potentially painful stretch in the weeks ahead, as hawkish Federal Reserve policy, rising bond yields, geopolitical uncertainty and the corporate earnings season fuel investor unease.

After last week’s sharp decline, the S&P is down 5.7% so far in April and is on track for its worst monthly drop since March 2020, when the spreading COVID-19 pandemic blasted stocks.

One measure of investor anxiety, the Cboe Volatility Index , known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, on Friday notched its largest one-day gain in about five months to close at a five-week high of 28.21.

“More variables in any equation create greater uncertainty in terms of the outcome,” said Michael Farr, president of Farr, Miller & Washington. “We have more variables now than I can remember in my career.”

Chief among market participants’ worries is a Fed that has repeatedly ratcheted up its hawkish rhetoric as it gears up to fight the worst US inflation in nearly 40 years.

The hawkish stance was underlined on Thursday, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said a half-point interest rate increase “will be on the table” at the central bank’s monetary policy meeting next month.

Traders in eurodollar futures, which reflect the US interest rate outlook for the next few years, on Friday priced in the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike cycle peaking at a higher level than previously expected, adding to worries that the scope of Fed tightening could hit US growth.

“The stock market is coming to grips with the reality that the Fed is serious about raising rates this time,” said David Carter, managing director at Wealthspire Advisors. “It now expects large and quick increases and is having a difficult time digesting that.”

Rising Treasury yields have added to pressure on stocks and other risky assets. Real yields – which account for projected inflation – climbed into positive territory last week for the first time since March 2020, dulling the allure of equities in comparison to risk-free US government bonds.

Plenty of investors believe the economy – and markets – can remain resilient. Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer, Americas, at UBS Global Wealth Management, said the US economy is robust enough to grow even if Fed hikes match current expectations.

“We believe equity markets will continue to be range-bound until the market is convinced that a Fed-induced recession is not imminent,” she wrote in a Friday report.

Still, the ride may be a nerve-wracking one, especially as investors turn their focus to earnings season, which kicks into high gear this week with reports from megacap growth companies Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com and Google parent Alphabet.

Though quarterly results have so far been largely on track, investors have been quick to punish companies reporting bad news. A recent casualty was Netflix, whose shares tumbled around 35% in a single session last week after the streaming giant reported its first drop in subscribers in a decade.

“Next week is the most important week of the first-quarter earnings season, and there is not a lot of confidence about results given what happened to a few big companies this week, Netflix being the most obvious example,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel.

Mounting worries have bubbled up in options markets. The volatility futures curve - an expression of how traders see stock market gyrations panning out over future months - flattened on Friday, signaling that investors were growing more concerned about a near-term shock to stocks.

“The futures curve went from normally sloped to flat as a pancake within a few hours (Friday) afternoon, which shows a huge change in mindset in a short period of time,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

Adding to the potentially volatile mix are developments overseas, including the war in Ukraine and Sunday’s vote in France, where President Emmanuel Macron, a centrist, faces far-right challenger Marine Le Pen. The latest surveys showed Macron leading.

“Le Pen is a populist who’d be potentially anti-euro, and the fear is that it could be a shock along the magnitude of what Brexit was,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital LLC. “If Le Pen wins, the knock-on implication is that they might withdraw from the European Union or that would be a possibility that’s on the table.”—Reuters

Wall St US stocks S&P COVID 19 pandemic Cboe Volatility Index US inflation Federal Reserve policy

Lewis Krauskopf

Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

Comments

1000 characters

Bruised Wall St faces gauntlet of worries after market tumble

PM irked by power load-shedding

Govt, IMF reach new agreement?

Power sector: Miftah has not made it clear which type of subsidy he intends to cut

Cabinet likely to be briefed by FBR chairman

KE says situation improving

HLSCC meeting: Pakistan, Turkey working towards inking several deals

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

Israel says committed to status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

PM sends letter to Putin for boosting ties

Election of chief minister Punjab: President receives report from Punjab governor

Read more stories