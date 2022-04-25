ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,856
10524hr
Sindh
576,739
Punjab
505,963
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,175
KPK
219,448
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Toshakhana rules need to be rewritten

25 Apr, 2022

EDITORIAL: Imran Khan would have benefited from disclosing the details of the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries as prime minister while the brouhaha over the issue first erupted. But his government refused to divulge the details using the flimsy excuse that disclosure would imperil relations with other countries.

When acting on a private citizen’s application the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) had asked the Cabinet Division to “provide the requested information about the gifts received by [former] prime minister Imran Khan from foreign heads of state, heads of government and other dignitaries... description, specification of each gift” and those retained by the PM as well as the rules under which retained, his side should have provided the required answers.

Instead, the Cabinet Division approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) claiming that the PIC’s order was illegal and without lawful authority.

Resuming the hearing on Wednesday, Justice Mian Gul Hassan of the IHC observed that since there is no stay order on the PIC decision, the Cabinet Division could make the requisite information public. Furthermore, he directed the government to take back all the gifts that everyone who has taken the gifts home during the last 20 years.

Indeed, the previous rulers, including Benazir Bhutto, Mian Nawaz Sharif, Gen Pervez Musharraf (retd), Shaukat Aziz, Asif Ali Zardari and others, had misused the privilege employing self-serving rules to take possession of various precious items from the Toshakhana (government depository) on payment of nominal prices; that, too, on grossly underestimated market value by an evaluation committee.

By now, those articles either have lost their worth or sold away. Retrieving them at this point in time may not be a good idea. More important is the honourable Justice’s recommendation that the government should devise a law to ensure state functionaries cannot take hold of such gifts after paying a nominal amount.

Earlier, responding to the controversy generated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s allegation that he had sold state gifts, including a wristwatch and a necklace, Imran Khan had said they were his gifts so it was his choice whether to keep them or not.

There he is wrong. The government heads and other state functionaries receive gifts from their foreign counterparts not in their individual capacity, but as representatives of the people of Pakistan and occupants of the high offices of state.

Hence the same should be put on public display. The former prime minister may not have broken any rules in acquiring whatever things from the Toshakhana, but for anyone to take them for a small price to be sold on huge profit in the market damages the dignity of the office he/she holds. It can also dent his reputation for integrity — the last thing he needs in the present trying times.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif IHC Imran Khan PIC Justice Mian Gul Hassan

Comments

1000 characters

Toshakhana rules need to be rewritten

PM irked by power load-shedding

Govt, IMF reach new agreement?

Power sector: Miftah has not made it clear which type of subsidy he intends to cut

Cabinet likely to be briefed by FBR chairman

KE says situation improving

HLSCC meeting: Pakistan, Turkey working towards inking several deals

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

Israel says committed to status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

PM sends letter to Putin for boosting ties

Election of chief minister Punjab: President receives report from Punjab governor

Read more stories