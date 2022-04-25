ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.8%)
ASC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.69%)
ASL 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.2%)
AVN 86.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.48%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
CNERGY 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
FFL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.97%)
FNEL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
GGGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.08%)
GGL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.83%)
GTECH 12.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.82%)
HUMNL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.96%)
KEL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.71%)
MLCF 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.53%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.9%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.8%)
PRL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.15%)
PTC 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.98%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
TPL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.23%)
TPLP 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.74%)
TREET 36.79 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.34%)
TRG 87.20 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (3.97%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.78%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.24%)
WTL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.04%)
YOUW 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.92%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By 78.7 (1.7%)
BR30 17,751 Increased By 499.7 (2.9%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By 605.1 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,850 Increased By 260.7 (1.48%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses in red as investors eye rate hikes

Reuters 25 Apr, 2022

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, tracking Friday’s fall in global shares as investors prepared for a series of interest rate hikes as central banks fight inflation.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell drove headlines on Thursday by saying a 50 basis point rate hike is “on the table” at the Fed’s next meeting, adding that it “is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly” to combat inflation.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 3.7% drop in Saudi Arabian Mining Company and a 1.6% decline in Saudi Telecom Company.

Among other losers, Tabuk Cement retreated 1.6% as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, slipped on Friday with the prospect of weaker global growth, higher interest rates and COVID-19 lockdowns in China hurting demand even as the European Union considers a ban on Russian oil that would tighten supply.

In Qatar, the stock index slipped 0.5%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar, which was down 1.2%.

Egypt was closed for a public holiday

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.5% to 13,463

QATAR lost 0.5% to 13,987

BAHRAIN eased 0.3% to 2,080

OMAN fell 0.4% to 4,219

KUWAIT down 0.3% to 9,142.

US Federal Reserve Most stock markets Gulf bourses Dubai stocks Saudi Arabian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf bourses in red as investors eye rate hikes

PM irked by power load-shedding

Govt, IMF reach new agreement?

Power sector: Miftah has not made it clear which type of subsidy he intends to cut

Cabinet likely to be briefed by FBR chairman

KE says situation improving

HLSCC meeting: Pakistan, Turkey working towards inking several deals

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

Israel says committed to status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

PM sends letter to Putin for boosting ties

Election of chief minister Punjab: President receives report from Punjab governor

Read more stories