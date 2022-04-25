ANL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
Cricket bodies: Coaches’ review starts today

Muhammad Saleem 25 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Coaches of the six cricket associations will undergo a three-day review and assessment process that will conclude with a seminar at the National High Performance Centre, Lahore from today (Monday).

A total of 24 coaches will undergo the review; these include first and second eleven head and assistant coaches. On the first two days, coaches will be interviewed individually in 30 minute sessions by a committee which includes NHPC coaches Umar Rasheed, Shahid Mahboob and Sajjad Akbar.

During the interviews the committee will review each of the 24 coaches’ for 2021-22 domestic cricket seasons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lahore NHPC Cricket Associations Cricket bodies

