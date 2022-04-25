New minister visits PQA, gets briefing

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, on Sunday, visited Port Qasim Authority (PQA) for receiving an introductory briefing on the Authority. Chairman PQA, Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir Shah (retd) on behalf of PQA presented warm welcome to the minister. The Chairman PQA extended felicitations to the minister on assuming the charge and assured to work in great coordination, reads out a press release.

Moreover, the chairman PQA apprised the minister on the functioning and on-going activities including main business model, operational complex, industrial complex, ship handling, cargo handling, port performance and exceptional contribution of PQA to national economy of Pakistan.

He [Chairman PQA] also discussed future developments, prospects and challenges faced by the authority to enhance its productivity and growth. The minister assured further enhancement and facilitation required from the ministry side.

In addition, the minister, Subzwari, expressed great appreciation for the Chairman’s firm commitment to enhance PQA’s growth and commended his leadership during the time of Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting was followed by visit on port’s terminals via sea. PQA’s Board of Directors, Additional Secretary Maritime Ministry, Asad Chandna and other senior officials also attended the meeting.