ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,856
10524hr
Sindh
576,739
Punjab
505,963
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,175
KPK
219,448
Indonesian farmers support palm oil export ban

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Oil Palm Farmers Union said on Sunday it supported the government’s ban on palm oil exports,...
Reuters Updated 24 Apr, 2022

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Oil Palm Farmers Union said on Sunday it supported the government's ban on palm oil exports, calling it a temporary measure that was needed to ensure supply and affordability of cooking oil in the domestic market.

The statement came after President Joko Widodo announced on Friday that the world's top palm oil producer and exporter would stop overseas shipments of cooking oil and its raw material from April 28 to bring down domestic prices.

The export ban has sent soybean oil prices soaring to a record high amid heightened concerns about already depleted global supplies of alternative vegetable oils.

The farmers union said it appreciated the government's "temporary ban", blaming palm oil companies of "forgetting their duty to fulfill domestic needs."

"We believe in measures taken by the president to ensure domestic supply of cooking oil," its secretary general Mansuetus Darto said in a statement.

[Palm logs weekly loss, Indonesia’s export ban to spur prices next week]1

Some politicians have criticised the export ban saying it would hurt millions of smallholder farmers, according to media reports, while economists warned of losses in export earnings.

Indonesia's palm oil exports are usually worth around $3 billion a month, Bahana Securities said.

The government has yet to say how long the ban would take effect and the types of palm oil products that would be affected.

Global prices of crude palm oil have surged to historic highs this year amid rising demand and weak output from top producers Indonesia and Malaysia.

Retail cooking oil prices in Indonesia have risen more than 40%. Previous efforts to tame prices, including subsidies and an export restriction between late January and the middle of March, have not only failed to bring down prices, but also exacerbated the rise in global prices.

Darto of the farmers union said refineries in some areas have already cut their purchase prices of palm oil fresh fruit bunches, even though they have not reduced buying levels, as factories speculate over how long the ban would last.

palm oil export Palm oil price Indonesia's Oil Palm

