Constituencies of NA, PAs: Preliminary delimitations to be finalised by Aug 3: ECP

Recorder Report 24 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday said that the delimitation committees will complete the preliminary delimitation of the constituencies of national and provincial assemblies across the country by May 24 and final work will be completed by August 3.

In a statement issued here, the ECP said that the work of delimitation of all national and provincial assemblies across the country had begun on 11 April 2022 which will continue uninterrupted till 3 August 2022.

The ECP said that the preliminary publication of the delimitation will be done on May 28, 2022, adding appeals and objections on preliminary delimitation can be submitted to the ECP Secretariat, Islamabad from 29 May 2022 to 28 June 2022.

It said that the ECP will hear all the appeals/objections from 1 July 2022 to 30 July 2022 and on 3 August 2022 the work of delimitation of all national and provincial assemblies across the country will be completed and final publication done.

ECP launches delimitation process

“The training process for the committees involved in the delimitation process is ongoing and the data has been obtained from concerned institutions,” it added.

Recently, the Supreme Court returned a plea from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the process.

The registrar of the apex court returned the PTI’s plea after raising objections that the petitioner has not approached the concerned forum to resolve the issue.

The petition was directly filed in the Supreme Court despite having an opportunity to raise the matter at the concerned forum, the registrar said and further added that the petition also did not carry concerned certificates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

