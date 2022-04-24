ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Two ‘muggers’ crushed to death

INP 24 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: A man on Saturday killed two muggers after over-running them with his vehicle at Super Highway in Karachi as one of their accomplice succeeded in escaping from the scene.

According to police, the suspects on a motorcycle intercepted a vehicle near Jamali Bridge at Super Highway and looted Rs 163,000 cash from him.

The robbers tried to get away with the key of the vehicle but it got stuck inside, paving way for the driver to chase the suspects and hit their motorcycle with his four-wheeler.

The police have recovered cash amount and pistol from the possession of the deceased suspects and shifted their bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

They have been identified as Ayub and Rozi Khan. The police have further collected evidence from the incident site and launched search operation to arrest the third suspect who fled from the crime scene in injured condition.

This is not the first time that citizens acted on their own to apprehend the robbers and recently, two alleged muggers were caught in the Shershah area of the city after they were carrying out the mugging bid using a fake pistols.

According to details, two muggers were caught by the residents when they were looting people in Gulbai, Shershah, Karachi.

Karachi police Two ‘muggers’ crushed to death Super Highway in Karachi

