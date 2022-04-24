‘Imran wasn’t ousted by the White House but by Bilawal House’: Kundi

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Information Pakistan People’s Party Faisal Karim Kundi while reacting to former prime minister Imran Khan’s press conference said that Imran Khan was not ousted from power “by the White House but by the Bilawal House”.

The PPP leadership and workers had defeated the dictators, and he was only “a puppet”, he said.

Kundi said that the cowardice of the person who encouraged Modi did not need to be threatened by anyone.

Secretary information PPP said that Imran Khan’s rule had become “a torment” for the people. The stoves of the poor were extinguished due to unemployment and inflation, and farmers were being killed economically, so Bilawal came to the field “against you and kicked your empire to the ground”. When Imran Khan “insulted the parliament and harmed democracy”, then “the Imam of Democratic Politics” Asif Ali Zardari sent Imran Khan home in a democratic manner.

Kundi said that due to his “cunning nature, lies and repeated deceptions,” the allies left Imran Khan. He reminded Imran Khan that he did not want to employ Sheikh Rasheed a peon. Why was Imran Khan not ashamed to make him the Home Minister?

Kundi said that after Imran Khan’s mantra against corruption, “the drama of letter has also flopped”.

