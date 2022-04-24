ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Imran wasn’t ousted by the White House but by Bilawal House’: Kundi

Naveed Butt 24 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Information Pakistan People’s Party Faisal Karim Kundi while reacting to former prime minister Imran Khan’s press conference said that Imran Khan was not ousted from power “by the White House but by the Bilawal House”.

The PPP leadership and workers had defeated the dictators, and he was only “a puppet”, he said.

Kundi said that the cowardice of the person who encouraged Modi did not need to be threatened by anyone.

Secretary information PPP said that Imran Khan’s rule had become “a torment” for the people. The stoves of the poor were extinguished due to unemployment and inflation, and farmers were being killed economically, so Bilawal came to the field “against you and kicked your empire to the ground”. When Imran Khan “insulted the parliament and harmed democracy”, then “the Imam of Democratic Politics” Asif Ali Zardari sent Imran Khan home in a democratic manner.

Kundi said that due to his “cunning nature, lies and repeated deceptions,” the allies left Imran Khan. He reminded Imran Khan that he did not want to employ Sheikh Rasheed a peon. Why was Imran Khan not ashamed to make him the Home Minister?

Kundi said that after Imran Khan’s mantra against corruption, “the drama of letter has also flopped”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Imran Khan Bilawal House Faisal Karim Kundi ousted from power

Comments

1000 characters

‘Imran wasn’t ousted by the White House but by Bilawal House’: Kundi

Missing persons: PM vows to overcome grim challenge

Names of PM, Zardari, others removed from ECL

Constituencies of NA, PAs: Preliminary delimitations to be finalised by Aug 3: ECP

Govt likely to curb fuel subsidies

PLL awards four spot cargoes

Jul-Mar ICT export remittances up 29.26pc to $1.948bn YoY

FBR to present draft IR Code to minister for approval

Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal with India’s Future Group

‘Threat’ letter: Imran again urges SC to hold probe thru open hearing

Accountability law can be annulled thru a simple majority in parliament

Read more stories