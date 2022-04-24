ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Apr 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Letter conspiracy’ was hatched in Bani Gala, says Wahab

Recorder Report 24 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that ‘conspiracy’ of secret letter was hatched in Bani Gala. Addressing the ground breaking ceremony of Sports Complex at Star Ground, Sherpao Colony, Malir, he said: “Imran Khan and his followers should be asked where those millions of jobs are. Where the trillion trees project has gone? Three and a half years of incompetence have pushed the country backwards.

Three and a half years of Pakistan were wasted. On this occasion, he also laid the foundation stone for the construction of monuments and adjoining roads at Benazir Bhutto Park and Hussaini Chowk. These projects will be completed at a cost of Rs. 2.5 billion.

Administrator said that three stadiums and a modern sports complex would be constructed in the 20-acre Star Ground and roads around the sports complex would also be constructed.

He said that a Benazir Bhutto Park is also being constructed to provide recreational facilities to the people of the area, which will provide play area for children, separate area for women, jogging track, walking track and other facilities. He said that a monument would be set up at Hussaini Chowk which would be the hallmark of Sherpao Colony.

“Positive change is visible and playgrounds and open spaces are being preserved,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Sindh had visited the area a few months back and local leadership had asked him to save the land. Today we laid the foundation stone of sports complex here and for that I pay tribute to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the people of the backward areas should also get the same facilities being enjoyed by the people of developed areas. He said that development work is under way on Mehran Highway. He said that a driving license office is set up in Malir so that the people here do not have to go to other areas to get driving license. “This is the area of labourers and I will fight the case of these labourers.” He said that all the three projects would be completed by December 31 this year. Responding to a question, the Administrator Karachi said that some people have tried to disrupt the ongoing development work in Mir Karam Ali Talpur Road Saddar but this work will be completed immediately after the Eid.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

