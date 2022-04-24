World Earth Day: Experts discuss climate change fears

HYDERABAD: During a seminar, on the occasion of World Earth Day organized by the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, water, and soil experts have expressed concern over the effects of temperature, climate change, and non-seasonal rainfall.

Experts say drainage and discharge of polluted water into the Indus River, deforestation, colonization of green fields, and the addition of salinity to groundwater are considered dangerous for the earth and human health, while in the future to protect the land, each person should plant two trees, equitable distribution of water and reuse used domestic water also recommended,

Addressing a seminar on “World Earth Day” in the auditorium hall of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, SAU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Marri said that the dangerous consequences of rising temperatures and climate change are beginning to emerge, and wheat and mango production has declined this year, the Indus Delta is losing 2 billion a year due to freshwater shortages and neglect, he said, adding that everyone must work together to protect the planet.

Dr Rasool Bux Mahar, Professor, US Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, said that proper irrigation and suitable water use in the fields can save agricultural land from becoming saline or dry, while water can be reused at homes, he said that there is no habit of afforestation in people of the country, as a result of which we are facing environmental disturbances, and low rainfall.

Dr Altaf Ali Sial, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and a water expert, said that riverine forests, mangrove forests, Makhi and khipro forests have been destroyed while we are using the resources ruthlessly.

