ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

World Earth Day: Experts discuss climate change fears

Recorder Report 24 Apr, 2022

HYDERABAD: During a seminar, on the occasion of World Earth Day organized by the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, water, and soil experts have expressed concern over the effects of temperature, climate change, and non-seasonal rainfall.

Experts say drainage and discharge of polluted water into the Indus River, deforestation, colonization of green fields, and the addition of salinity to groundwater are considered dangerous for the earth and human health, while in the future to protect the land, each person should plant two trees, equitable distribution of water and reuse used domestic water also recommended,

Addressing a seminar on “World Earth Day” in the auditorium hall of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, SAU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Marri said that the dangerous consequences of rising temperatures and climate change are beginning to emerge, and wheat and mango production has declined this year, the Indus Delta is losing 2 billion a year due to freshwater shortages and neglect, he said, adding that everyone must work together to protect the planet.

Dr Rasool Bux Mahar, Professor, US Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, said that proper irrigation and suitable water use in the fields can save agricultural land from becoming saline or dry, while water can be reused at homes, he said that there is no habit of afforestation in people of the country, as a result of which we are facing environmental disturbances, and low rainfall.

Dr Altaf Ali Sial, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and a water expert, said that riverine forests, mangrove forests, Makhi and khipro forests have been destroyed while we are using the resources ruthlessly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

climate change Sindh Agriculture University World Earth Day

Comments

1000 characters

World Earth Day: Experts discuss climate change fears

Missing persons: PM vows to overcome grim challenge

Names of PM, Zardari, others removed from ECL

Constituencies of NA, PAs: Preliminary delimitations to be finalised by Aug 3: ECP

Govt likely to curb fuel subsidies

PLL awards four spot cargoes

Jul-Mar ICT export remittances up 29.26pc to $1.948bn YoY

FBR to present draft IR Code to minister for approval

Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal with India’s Future Group

‘Threat’ letter: Imran again urges SC to hold probe thru open hearing

Accountability law can be annulled thru a simple majority in parliament

Read more stories