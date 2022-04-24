High-level panel to probe escape of under-trial MPA

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday said that the provincial government has formed a high-level committee to probe the escape of MPA Faisal Zaman from Sub-Jail, at MPAs’ Hostel Peshawar.

In a statement issued here Barrister Saif said that the committee has started work and will probe the incident soon. He said that MPA Faisal Zaman was under trial of murder case and was brought to Peshawar through a production order issued by Speaker KP Assembly to attend the assembly session.

The under-trial was kept in the MPAs’ hostel as it was declared a sub-jail. He said the shifting of Faisal Zaman to Abbottabad Jail was scheduled for Sunday but one day ahead he managed his escape.

Barrister Saif said that efforts are underway to arrest Faisal Zaman after his escape, adding the Home Department and law-enforcement agencies are using all available resources to trace him.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also been alerted not to allow him to flee abroad while Police have also registered an FIR involved in the incident and all perpetrators will be prosecuted.

It is worth mentioning here that Faisal Zaman was elected as member of the KP Assembly as independent candidate from PK-42 Haripur 3 in the general elections.

He is facing charges of murdering his opponent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Tahir Iqbal and his driver Sardar Gul Nawaz and was arrested after his bail before arrest plea was turned down by a court. Meanwhile, five police personnel deployed to guard MPA Faisal Zaman have been suspended after the escape of the MPA from the hostel.

