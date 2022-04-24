ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Violation of food safety standards: PFA stops production of five cafes, imposes hefty fines on four restaurants

Recorder Report 24 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of five famous cafes and imposed hefty fines on four bigwigs of the restaurants in posh areas of Lahore for failing to meet the food safety standards and quality parameters.

Under the ongoing anti-adulteration campaign, raids were conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon at Mall 1, Main Boulevard Gulberg and MM Alam Road.

He said that PFA imposed emergency prohibition orders (EPOs) on Second Cup, Mocca Coffee, Ganache Cafe, Shagaf and Sashas to stop their production till further order.

DG PFA said that PFA took action against these big cafés for using fungus-infested bread, bun, substandard cheese and inferior quality ingredients. Apart from that, food points failed to take satisfactory preventative measures to control pests; however, an abundance of cockroaches was witnessed in the kitchen during the raids, he added.

Similarly, Cafe Aylanto, Mandarin Kitchen, Cafe Zouk and Salt n Pepper were penalized with hefty fines over unsatisfactory arrangements regarding food safety and hygiene.

Jadoon said that the purpose of a special anti-adulteration campaign was to ensure quality, safety and standard in food during Ramadan. He said that PFA has been ensuring the implementation of a uniform policy for food industry from day first without any discrimination, whatever it is small or big.

He further said that PFA will continue to take action against those food businesses which provide substandard food quality or do not follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab Food Authority Violation of food safety standards Punjab Pure Food Regulations

Comments

1000 characters

Violation of food safety standards: PFA stops production of five cafes, imposes hefty fines on four restaurants

Missing persons: PM vows to overcome grim challenge

Names of PM, Zardari, others removed from ECL

Constituencies of NA, PAs: Preliminary delimitations to be finalised by Aug 3: ECP

Govt likely to curb fuel subsidies

PLL awards four spot cargoes

Jul-Mar ICT export remittances up 29.26pc to $1.948bn YoY

FBR to present draft IR Code to minister for approval

Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal with India’s Future Group

‘Threat’ letter: Imran again urges SC to hold probe thru open hearing

Accountability law can be annulled thru a simple majority in parliament

Read more stories