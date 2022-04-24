Violation of food safety standards: PFA stops production of five cafes, imposes hefty fines on four restaurants

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of five famous cafes and imposed hefty fines on four bigwigs of the restaurants in posh areas of Lahore for failing to meet the food safety standards and quality parameters.

Under the ongoing anti-adulteration campaign, raids were conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon at Mall 1, Main Boulevard Gulberg and MM Alam Road.

He said that PFA imposed emergency prohibition orders (EPOs) on Second Cup, Mocca Coffee, Ganache Cafe, Shagaf and Sashas to stop their production till further order.

DG PFA said that PFA took action against these big cafés for using fungus-infested bread, bun, substandard cheese and inferior quality ingredients. Apart from that, food points failed to take satisfactory preventative measures to control pests; however, an abundance of cockroaches was witnessed in the kitchen during the raids, he added.

Similarly, Cafe Aylanto, Mandarin Kitchen, Cafe Zouk and Salt n Pepper were penalized with hefty fines over unsatisfactory arrangements regarding food safety and hygiene.

Jadoon said that the purpose of a special anti-adulteration campaign was to ensure quality, safety and standard in food during Ramadan. He said that PFA has been ensuring the implementation of a uniform policy for food industry from day first without any discrimination, whatever it is small or big.

He further said that PFA will continue to take action against those food businesses which provide substandard food quality or do not follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

